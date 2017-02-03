EXCLUSIVE: The Santa Barbara Film Festival hosted the world premiere of the true-life tale Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener last night at the Arlington Theater. The story centers on Susette Kelo, who helped change the nation’s eminent domain laws after leading her neighbors in New London, CT, in a fight to save their homes from being taken over by the government for private development. That battle led to a landmark 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that changed the laws in 42 states.

Susette Kelo, Courtney Moorehead and David Crosby

Thursday’s world premiere of the film written and directed by Courtney Moorehead Balaker

drew Keener, co-star Colin Cunningham and musician David Crosby, who wrote a song for the film. Kelo was the surprise guest for a Q&A today after the film’s second screening today, marking the first time Keener had met the woman she played.

As the clip above shows, Keener nails the combination of anger, grace and attitude that made Kelo a nationally known crusader against eminent domain abuse.

Film Mode is repping sales in Santa Barbara.