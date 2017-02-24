EXCLUSIVE: Little Boxes, Rob Meyer’s film about a bi-racial kid in a lily white town that premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, has just been acquired for theatrical distribution by Gunpowder & Sky Distribution. The film, which earned critical raves at the festival, will bow two months from now on April 14 in 10 markets. This comes after Netflix picked up streaming rights during Tribeca in what was considered one of the more substantial deals of the festival.

Written by Annie J. Howell, Little Boxes stars Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Nelsan Ellis (Get On Up), Armani Jackson (The Last Witch Hunter), Oona Laurence (Broadway’s Matilda), and Janeane Garofalo.

The logline: “It’s the summer before 6th grade, and Clark (Jackson) is the new bi-racial kid in a very white town. Discovering that to be cool he needs to act ‘more black’, he fumbles to meet expectations. Meanwhile, his urban intellectual parents Mack (Ellis) and Gina (Lynskey) try to adjust to small-town living. Accustomed to life in New York, the tight-knit family is ill-prepared for the drastically different set of obstacles that their new community presents. They soon find themselves struggling to understand themselves and each other in this new context.”

The film was produced by Ken H. Keller, Caron Rudner, Jordan Horowitz, and Loving producer Jared Ian Goldman. The film was executive produced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Wyatt Gatling, Marc H. Simon, Gary Gilbert, and Rose Troche. Netflix had previously released Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation.

The deal with Gunpowder & Sky Distribution was negotiated by UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.