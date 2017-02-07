Lisa Lawrence, a talent agent and partner at Headline Talent Agency who earlier worked at WME, has died. Her agency said Lawrence died last week at her home in Rosedale, NY, but gave no other details.

Headline Talent Agency

Lawrence began her entertainment industry career in the development department of Spike Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. She then moved to Jean Fox Management and served as a member of the intern/mentor program at New York Women in Film and Television. Lawrence then worked at William Morris Endeavor under SVP Motion Picture Talent Jeff Hunter. Under his guidance, she worked with such clients as Morgan Freeman, Kevin Kline, Donna Murphy and F. Murray Abraham. At Headline Talent, Lawrence worked with clients including Dorothy LYman, John Asher and Susan Anton.

A public funeral service is set for 7 PM Wednesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Springfield Gardens, NY. The family has asked for any donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.