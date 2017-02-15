After 16 years at WME as a scripted television agent, Lisa Harrison has decided to leave the agency business.

Currently a WME partner focused on TV lit and comedy, Harrison — who is well respected in the industry — played an integral role setting up series including The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Without A Trace, The Vikings, as well as upcoming Big Mouth and Girl Boss.

Harrison joined WME predecessor Endeavor in 2001. Before that she worked as a comedy scout and Director of Comedy at 20th Century Fox Television.

Harrison will be spending the coming months traveling around the world with friends, most likely coming back to the business in a non-agent capacity.

“It’s rare to work in a job where your colleagues are like family, but that was my experience during my 16 years at this rare company,” Harrison said in a statement. “I’ve made some incredible friends here – including our clients and so many people throughout the business – and it means the world to me that I have their support as I embark on my next adventure. I’m looking forward to working with many them in a new capacity when I return from my journey.”

Here is a memo from WME’s Ari Greenburg to agency staffers about Harrison’s departure: