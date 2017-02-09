Lionsgate, which is releasing the Keanu Reeves-starring John Wick 2 nationwide tomorrow via its Summit label, has just acquired U.S. distribution rights to Reeves’ film Rally Car. The China-centric movie, which will be directed by Olivier Megaton (Taken 2, Taken 3, Colombiana) and will be shot from a script by Jeremy Lott based on a treatment by Stephen Hamel. In the project, Reeves stars as an American NASCAR driver who revitalizes his career by entering an international Rally Car race across China, and learns to win as part of a team when he joins forces with a young Chinese woman who yearns to become a driver herself. The film will shoot in China and the United States.

It will be produced by Stephen Hamel (Passengers) and Reeves of Company Films and Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon of Fundamental Films. Gary Glushon will executive produce. The film will bring together a multi-cultural cast.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Constantine, along with Eda Kowan, executive VP of acquisitions and co-productions; John Biondo, executive VP, Business & Legal Affairs, Acquisitions and Co-Productions; and Elizabeth Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs. For Fundamental Films, the deal was negotiated by WME and Sheri Jeffrey, Kevin Garland at Hogan Lovells. IM Global is handling international sales of the picture at the Berlin Film Market. More to come …