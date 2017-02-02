EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has boarded international sales on The Ink Factory-financed and -produced action thriller Hotel Artemis, starring Jodie Foster. The company will launch the project to buyers at next week’s European Film Market in Berlin. WME Global is handling U.S. rights.

Drew Pearce is making his directorial debut on the future-set project that sees Foster play a nurse who runs an underground hospital for Los Angeles’ most sinister criminals and finds that one of her patients is actually there to assassinate another.

Pearce is helming from his own script. Previous writing credits include Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Iron Man 3.

La La Land‘s Marc Platt is producing alongside Adam Siegel (Drive) and Ink Factory’s Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell who are coming off the hot TV mini The Night Manager. Lionsgate’s La La has crossed $225M worldwide and is up for 14 Oscars later this month.

“We strive to populate Lionsgate’s international slate with high quality films from top talent that will work for a worldwide audience,” say Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Patrick Wachsberger and International COO Andrew Kramer. “Hotel Artemis accomplishes all of that… We are especially delighted to be part of Drew’s debut as a director and to be re-teaming with the brilliant Marc Platt after our successful collaboration on La La Land.”

Stephen Cornwell calls Pearce’s script “captivating” with a “dynamic and compelling story” that features “fantastic characters.”

Foster has won two Academy Awards for her performances in The Accused and The Silence Of The Lambs. Most recently, Money Monster, which she directed, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Pearce is also set to executive produce the original screenplay Secretary’s Day for Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Billion Brick Race: A Lego Movie for Warner Bros.

Wachsberger, Kramer and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group EVPs of International Sales Wendy Reeds and Crystal Bourbeau, both based in the company’s London office, will lead the Lionsgate team at Berlin. Lionsgate’s 2017 EFM roster also includes Participant Media’s Entebbe from director José Padilha and Captive State with Rupert Wyatt directing.