It will be up to the Academy to explain the inexplicable ending of a terrific Oscarcast, because Lionsgate isn’t talking. Its film La La Land was awarded Best Picture, only to have it taken away and given to Moonlight. A spokesman was taking the high road: “We’re incredibly proud of our eight winners tonight — six wins for La La Land and two wins for Hacksaw Ridge. And we congratulate Moonlight, a terrific film, on their win.” Despite the haul of golden trophies, there clearly will be some long faces at the Soho House after party.