It will be up to the Academy to explain the inexplicable ending of a terrific Oscarcast, because Lionsgate isn’t talking. Its film La La Land was awarded Best Picture, only to have it taken away and given to Moonlight. A spokesman was taking the high road: “We’re incredibly proud of our eight winners tonight — six wins for La La Land and two wins for Hacksaw Ridge. And we congratulate Moonlight, a terrific film, on their win.”  Despite the haul of golden trophies, there clearly will be some long faces at the Soho House after party.

Related
Hollywood's Mood Swing, From 'La La Land' To 'Moonlight,'Brings A New Kind Of Upset