Jon Favreau, the director of Disney’s live-action hit The Jungle Book, is starting to put together cast for his next project: the live-action The Lion King. Favreau just tweeted that Atlanta star Donald Glover will play Simba and James Earl Jones will be Mufasa in the redo, the latter reprising his role from the 1994 animated original.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Veteran scribe Jeff Nathanson is penning the screenplay in the latest effort from Disney to reinvigorate its animated classics in live-action form. The Jungle Book has grossed $967 million worldwide and has an Oscar nomination. Next up is Beauty And The Beast with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, which opens wide March 17.

The animated Lion King was originally released in 1994 and is one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time with a lifetime global box office of $968.8M.