Organizers for the social media campaign #LionHeart tied to The Weinstein Company’s Best Picture Oscar nominee Lion said today that donations have passed $250,000. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the child-homelessness crisis in India, and raise funds for the non-profits addressing the challenges on the ground there.

The film’s producer See-Saw Films and TWC along with Lion‘s overseas distributors have increased corporate donations from $50,000 to more than $105,000. Nicole Kidman, nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the pic, donated $10,000 to kick-start the campaign just before Christmas. See-Saw, TWC and The Charity Network spearheaded the campaign which has been coordinated by impact agency Picture Motion (donate here).

Lion tells the true story of Saroo Brierley, who is lost on a train at age 5 which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from his home. Dev Patel stars as the grown Saroo who returns to find his family. Brierley’s story is not a unique one: more than 11 million children live on the streets in India, and more than 80,000 go missing each year.

The film meanwhile is up for six total Oscars including Best Supporting Actor (Patel), Best Adapted Screenplay (Luke Davies), Best Cinematography (Greig Fraser) and Original Score (Dustin O’Halloran and Volker Bertelmann).