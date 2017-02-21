Oscar nominee Lion is headed past the $100M mark globally this week, as well as crossing the $50M international box office threshold. Through Tuesday, the global reach is $84M and offshore is at $46M with big markets to come.

The Weinstein Company movie, which is nominated for six Oscars, is coming off BAFTA wins for a jubilant Dev Patel in Supporting Actor and for Luke Davies’ adapted screenplay.

The UK, Italy and Australia have already released with such key markets as France (via SND), Germany (via Universum) and particularly India (Pictureworks) on deck this weekend.

In the UK, Entertainment Film is in its 5th week of release on the Garth Davis-helmed story of Saroo Brierley’s plight with more than $10M worth of adopters. After the BAFTA wins this past weekend, the film saw a slight 9% drop.

In Italy, where the film has a David Di Donatello nomination for Best Foreign Film, the gross after nine weeks is $4.25M.

Australia is a notable success story where the film is now the 8th biggest Oz film ever. It’s grossed $17.2M there, outperforming Patel-starrer Slumdog Millionaire and inching up on Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.