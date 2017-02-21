Former Nip/Tuck and Unforgettable star Dylan Walsh is set to co-star opposite Lucy Hale in Life Sentence, the CW’s dramedy pilot from WBTV and Bill Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods.

Written by Significant Mother creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, Life Sentence centers on Stella (Hale), a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” Walsh will play Stella’s father Paul. He spent most of the past 10 years being strong for his family and crying in the shower as he tried to deal with the fact that his daughter had cancer. Now that Stella is cured, he has to face a few extremely unpleasant things that have him gobsmacked.

Walsh played Dr. Sean McNamara on Nip/Tuck, which ran for six seasons on FX, and also starred as Al Burns on CBS/A&E’s Unforgettable. His recent credits include the upcoming ABC miniseries When We Rise as well as Designated Survivor and Chicago Justice. He’s repped by Gersh and manager Bob McGowan.