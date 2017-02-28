Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, the two-hour documentary from John Ridley and ABC News’ Lincoln Square Productions, will air on ABC on Friday, April 28 from 9-11 PM, the network said today. That’s pegged to the 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots, a seminal event in the city’s history when the verdict in the Rodney King case came down on April 29, 1992, igniting city-wide violence.

Let It Fall traces the roots of the civil unrest to a decade before the uprising and features eyewitness interviews from those who were in the middle of the violence in neighborhoods across the city.

Ridley, the creator, director and exec producer of ABC’s American Crime, which is upcoming for Season 3, won an Oscar for penning Best Picture winner 12 Years A Slave.