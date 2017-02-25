Lenny Platt (Quantico) has booked a role in CBS pilot Perfect Citizen, a legal drama written and executive produced by former Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk. Written/executive produced by Turk and directed by EP Paris Barclay, Perfect Citizen centers on the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot, the other half thinks he’s a traitor. Platt will play Felix, the self-proclaimed “Alpha Associate” at the firm. Felix is brilliant, and knows it. Platt, whose recent TV credits include Quantico, Gotham and How to Get Away with Murder, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Vanguard Management Group.

Demetrius Grosse (Westworld) has joined Mike Vogel and Anne Heche in the cast of For God and Country, NBC’s military drama pilot from writer Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios and Universal TV. Written by Georgaris, For God and Country is described as a heart-pounding look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines. Grosse will play Juice, the third member of ISA Special Operations Group Unit 7. The team’s computer and communications expert and all-around tech badass, Juice is a lethal MacGyver. Grosse co-starred on NBC’s Game of Silence, and other recent credits include Westworld, Justified and the features Straight Outta Compton and 13 Hours. He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Link Entertainment and attorney Mark Temple.

