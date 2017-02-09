Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey will join Dwayne Johnson in Fighting With My Family. The comedy-drama is set to be written and directed by Stephen Merchant (The Office) based on the true story of WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. Pic is produced by Seven Bucks Productions, which Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia, teaming with Misher Films, WWE Studios and Film4.

Johnson just noted Heady and Nick Frost’s casting on his Twitter feed.

Merchant will write, direct and exec produce the project, which is inspired by the Channel 4 Brit documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. Johnson will play a role in the film while rising star Florence Pugh will star as Paige and Jack Lowden will play her brother Zak.

Film follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.