The Lego Batman Movie has opened day and date in 60 markets this weekend and so far has pulled in $12M at the box office, tracking 49% ahead of the first installment, enjoying the beginning of school holidays throughout Europe and seeing what the studio says is “excellent numbers” across Asia where some countries in the market had sneaks over an early Chinese New Year period. It is also outperforming the first installment in Eastern Europe and in Latin America even though kids are in school.

When Warner Bros.’ rolled out its original IP, The Lego Movie, in Feb. 2014 it took 12 days to reach $200M worldwide. Now a known (and fan-based) franchise, the second installment should get there quicker. The Lego Batman Movie is on track for a domestic haul of $54M to $55M and while it’s surpassing Fifty Shades Darker in the U.S. by about $6M so far, overseas it’s a different story: Fifty Shades is really dominating the marketplace (see related story), having released two days earlier. For the domestic box office results, see here.

The Lego Batman Movie is playing on 13,685 screens. In the UK, it is ranking No. 2 behind Fifty Shades Darker but nonetheless has grossed $1.1M from its 1,441 sites. Including previews leading up to release, the running cume is now $4M, on par with the first installment.

Mexico generated a strong $489K on 968 screens (again, on par with the first installment), and also ranked No. 2 behind Fifty Shades.

In Spain, Lego Batman took in $220K on 406 screens, also No. 2 behind you know what, and coming in +5% ahead of the opening day for The Lego Movie. France has a running cume of$806K, ranking in the Top Five as school holidays continue to expand across the market. In Germany, it is also behind Fifty Shades for a No. 2 spot, with a 2-day cume of $549K from 895 screens. Several additional states begin their holidays on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Thursday/Friday cume in Brazil is now $453K from 777 screens and also No. 2 behind its nemesis from Universal Pictures. In Russia, it ranks No. 3 (behind Fifty Shades and John Wick 2) at $391K on 1,962 screens and in South Korea — where the country is enduring a cold snap — it is in the Top Five at least, with a running cume of $316K over two days from 465 houses. Finally, in the UAE, Lego Batman has a cume so far of $309K and a No. 2 spot.