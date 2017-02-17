Universal/Legendary’s Chinese $150M co-production The Great Wall drew $970K last night at 2,470 locations from shows starting at 7PM. That figure casts a shadow over Warner Bros./New Line’s R-rated comedy Fist Fight which only made $600K.

Even though Warcraft was based on a video game, it’s a comp here to The Great Wall because it was the last mega epic collaboration between Legendary and China. And similar to Warcraft, The Great Wall cleaned up in the Middle Kingdom and is destined to tank in the U.S. Warcraft, which was released during the summer when more kids were out of school, drew $3.1M in its Thursday preview at 2,632.

Universal

For Uni and leading man Matt Damon, The Great Wall is definitely not expected to be Jason Bourne in its opening this weekend, banking only a three-day in the high teens. To date, the movie has amassed $225M abroad, 76% of that coming from China, with further build outs this weekend in 21 additional markets including Australia, Korea, Russia and the UK. Stay tuned through the weekend whether this movie breaks even, but it looks daunting. Nancy Tartaglione details the East-West film model, and because it’s the first sanctioned co-production between China and a U.S. studio by Middle Kingdom’s current standard, the revenue return on ticket sales there is at 40%, not the usual 25-28%. Legendary financed with Universal (who reportedly has 25%), China Film Group and Le Vision Pictures. Distribution partners in the PROC are CFG, Le Vision, Wanda and Legendary East.

Fist Fight is hoping for a high teen take over the 3-day portion of Presidents’ Day four-day weekend. 2oth Century Fox also has New Regency’s A Cure for Wellness which is looking at a sickly take between $6M-$8M.

Following a huge Valentine’s Day take of $11M, Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker pulled ahead of Warner Bros.’ The Lego Batman Movie in its running total, and through yesterday remains on top. Fifty Shades Darker was No. 1 yesterday with $3.39M and an estimated week’s take of $68.7M while Lego Batman was third with $2M and a running total of $64.6M. Lionsgate/Summit’s John Wick: Chapter 2 slotted second on Thursday with $2.06M and a seven-day total of $42.1M.

But all that is expected to change this weekend.

Lego Batman Movie is forecasted to be the No. 1 winner with $30M+ thus growing longer than the Christian Grey sequel which will bed $16M+ while John Wick 2 should gross between $15M-$18M.

Overall, Presidents’ Day is expected to be a down at the box office due to the lackluster product, however, distributors are hoping that 17% K-12 off on winter break will make some sort of a difference. All of the wide entries have crappy reviews with Rotten Tomato ratings as follows: A Cure for Wellness (42%), The Great Wall (37%) and Fist Fight (29%).

