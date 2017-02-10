Is television suffering from superhero fatigue? One of the best reviewed TV series in the genre, FX’s drama Legion from Fargo’s Noah Hawley, premiered last night with OK, not great 1.6 million viewers and a 0.8 in adults 18-49 (Live+same day) for its 10 PM-11:30 PM debut.

While the demo delivery was in line with other debuts, this was the smallest Live+same day total viewership for a recent FX drama premiere, below the now defunct Bastard Executioner (2.1 million, 0.8 in 18–49) and Taboo, which opened last month to 1.8 million viewers and a 0.6 in 18-49 in the demo. The Strain started with 3 million viewers and 1.2 in 18-49, Fargo with 2.7 million and 0.8, Tyrant with 2.1 million, 0.6; and American Crime Story with the whopping 5.1 million and 2.0 (all L+SD)

FX only reports Live+3 ratings, not Live+same day. We will update the series’ performance when time-shifted viewing ratings information becomes available.