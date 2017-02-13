After a just OK start in live+same day ratings for its February 8 premiere, FX’s X-Men drama Legion, from Fargo‘s Noah Hawley, rose to 3.27 million total viewers and 1.8 million adults 18-49 for its 10-11:30 PM telecast in Live+3.

That is a +102% lift in Adults 18-49 and +101% Total Viewers, the highest ever for an FX premiere. But even with the gains, like in L+SD, the L+3 debut of Legion still ranked as the least watched among recent FX drama premieres, below the now defunct Bastard Executioner (3.61 million) and Taboo (3.43 million).

And just like L+SD, Legion‘s L3 demo delivery was on par with Bastard Executioner‘s (1.79 million) and above Taboo‘s (1.63 million).

For the night in basic cable, Legion ranked #1 in Adults 18-49, #3 in Adults 18-34, and #4 in Total Viewers. Including two encore telecasts, Legion’s total L3 premiere audience for the night was 2.39 million Adults 18-49 and 4.37 million total viewers, excluding VOD and streaming viewing.