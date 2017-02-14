EXCLUSIVE: Lea Thompson and Alan Ruck have been cast as the parents of the Shannon Purser’s title character in the Ian Samuels-directed comedy Sierra Burgess Is A Loser. Described as a contemporary retelling of the Cyrano de Bergerac tale, the film is produced by Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill.

Lindsey Beer wrote the screenplay for the movie, which centers on Sierra, an intelligent teen who does not fall into the shallow definition of high school pretty but, in a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance, must team with the popular girl in order to win her crush.

Thompson plays Mrs. Jules Osborn-Burgess, who preaches positivity but struggles to connect with her daughter Sierra, who is coming to terms with her own looks. Ruck is Mr. Stephen Burgess, a Nobel Prize-winning author who sees Sierra as someone who could one day carry on his legacy. It hurts him greatly when Sierra blames her own misfortune on her genes, but he remains supportive no matter what.

Kristine Froseth, RJ Cyler, Noah Centineo, and Will Peltz also co-star.

Thompson, perhaps best known for her role in the Back To The Future trilogy, currently stars on Freeform’s Switched At Birth, which is in its fifth and final season. She is repped by Innovative and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Ruck, whose credits include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Spin City, recently co-starred in Fox’s television remake of The Exorcist. His reps are APA and Teitelbaum Artists.