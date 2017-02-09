The Spectre Bond girl and Inglourious Basterds French actress is set to star in Thomas Vinterberg’s English-language Russian submarine drama, which starts shooting in April.

Pic is based on the 2000 explosion and the struggle that ensued aboard the Kursk submarine which sank in the Barents Sea. Saving Private Ryan Oscar nominee Robert Rodat is penning the screenplay from Robert Moore’s tome A Time to Die.

Seydoux joins Matthias Schoenaerts and Colin Firth. Schoenaerts plays Russian Navy captain-lieutenant Dimitri Kolesnikov, a former alcoholic, but a now a man with calm authority. Seydoux will play Dimitri’s strong and independent wife Olga, a role that Rachel McAdams was once in talks for. Firth plays David Russell, a British naval commander who goes against Russia’s warnings so he can try to save the men on the Kursk.

Seydoux is repped by WME in the states, and United Agents in London. Kursk is produced by Luxembourg’s VIA EST with Belgium’s Belga Productions with EuropaCorp. The later is handling overseas rights. Screen Daily originally had the news.