Scream Queens‘ Lea Michele is set to co-star opposite Brandon Micheal Hall in ABC’s untitled City Mayor comedy pilot, from Hamilton standout Daveed Diggs.

To do the ABC half-hour pilot, Michele was released by Ryan Murphy from her deal on the Fox/20th TV series Scream Queens. Fox has yet to make a decision on the fate of the modestly rated horror-comedy series, with a Season 3 renewal considered unlikely. That said, Scream Queens is designed in a way that not every character returns every year, so the series conceivably could continue without Michele’s Hester.

Written by Jeremy Bronson, the City Mayor pilot centers on Courtney Rose (Hall), a struggling hip-hop artist who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape — and wins.

No character name or description is being released for Michele at this time as they are likely are being tailored to her and might exploit her musical talents, given the premise of the show. The role that she was offered originally was conceived as Valentina Flores, Courtney’s Chief of Staff and reliable foil.

The project hails from ABC Studios and Jamie Tarses, Scott Stuber & Dylan Clark’s studio-based Bluegrass FanFare. Bronson and Diggs executive produce alongside Tarses, Stuber and Clark. James Griffiths, who directed the pilot for the ABC/ABC Studios comedy series Black-ish, will direct and executive produce.

Michele starred on the Fox/20th TV musical dramedy Glee for six seasons before segueing to Scream Queens, from the same creators. She is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.