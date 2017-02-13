Fox Comedy Pilot ‘LA -> Vegas’ Heats Up, Lands Steve Levitan As Director

After largely flying under the radar early on, LA -> Vegas, from writer Lon Zimmet (NBC’s Superstore) and Gary Sanchez Prods., is starting to emerge as one of Fox’s hottest comedy pilots this season. It was one of a slew of pilots to court the highly sought-after Damon Wayans Jr. this year and the one he is seriously considering. Now LA -> Vegas has landed Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan — Emmy winner for his directing work on the ABC comedy series — as director and executive producer.
This marks the the third pilot directing gig for Levitan, the first in 12 years — since the Pamela Anderson starrer Stacked — and the first for a project he didn’t create. LAX -> Vegas hails from 20th TV where Levitan is under an overall deal.
Zimmet’s LA –> Vegas, which Fox originally bought as a spec last summer, is an ensemble workplace comedy set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday. It is about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life. In addition to writing, Zimmet executive produces with Will Ferrell, Levitan, Adam McKay & Chris Henchy’s Gary Sanchez Prods.
Levitan’s duties on LA -> Vegas will not interfere with his work as co-showrunner on Modern Family — five-time Emmy winner for best comedy series — currently in its eighth season and ABC’s highest-rated series.
Levitan won a comedy series directing Emmy Award in 2012 for the “Baby on Board” episode of Modern Family. He has directed 19 episodes of the show so far. Levitan is repped by UTA and Sam Fischer.
