Fox Comedy Pilot ‘LA -> Vegas’ Heats Up, Lands Steve Levitan As Director

After largely flying under the radar early on, LA -> Vegas, from writer Lon Zimmet (NBC’s Superstore) and Gary Sanchez Prods., is starting to emerge as one of Fox’s hottest comedy pilots this season. It was one of a slew of pilots to court the highly sought-after Damon Wayans Jr. this year and the one he is seriously considering. Now LA -> Vegas has landed Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan — Emmy winner for his directing work on the ABC comedy series — as director and executive producer.

This marks the the third pilot directing gig for Levitan, the first in 12 years — since the Pamela Anderson starrer Stacked — and the first for a project he didn’t create. LAX -> Vegas hails from 20th TV where Levitan is under an overall deal.