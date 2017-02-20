Actress Lauren Holly has been tapped to star in Seattle-based filmmaker Nicholas Gyeney’s indie Ultra Low. The drama centers on the lives of an independent filmmaking team as they struggle to break down the doors of Hollywood. Yuji Okumoto (The Karate Kid: Part II) has also been cast. Gyeney is producing under his production banner Mirror Images LTD and shooting is slated to begin next month. Holly recently played Dr. Betty Rogers for four seasons on ABC’s Motive and other credits include a N.C.I.S, Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday, and Picket Fences. She is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency.

Mollee Gray, who appeared in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie and its sequel, has joined the Curtis Graham-directed indie The Favorite from Greyhouse Films. It centers on Benjamin who believes his strained relationship with his father it will be resolved by being the best MMA fighter. He eventually learns an important lesson on perspective and the power of love. Gray will play Ashley, Benjamin’s girlfriend who becomes a devout Christian after being involved in a serious car accident. Melinda Ledman wrote the screenplay with Luke Bernard, who is also producing alongside Daniel Bernard and Nadia Sarmova. Gray is repped by Paradigm.