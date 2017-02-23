Coming off reprising her starring role in Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life on Netfllix, Lauren Graham has booked two high-profile TV gigs. She has been tapped as the lead of Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR, lifting the contingency on the project. Additionally, she is set to recur on the upcoming new season of Larry David’s HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld and directed by Marc Buckland, Linda From HR centers on the eponymous heroine, Linda Plugh (Graham). All it takes is one bad decision to throw Linda from HR’s monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything..

The project comes from Tracy Katsky’s Kat Co., under the company’s production partnership with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, and 20th TV. Barbanell and Grunfeld executive produce with Kaplan, Katsky and Dana Honor.

As usual, David is keeping details about the upcoming ninth season of Curb under wraps, including Graham’s character, which will recur alongside popular returning guest stars like Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. The series’ core cast — David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines and Susie Essman — also are all coming back.

