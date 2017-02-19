So what exactly happened last night in Sweden? Or more accurately Friday night, which is when President Donald Trump suggested during his rally in Florida yesterday that something terribly terroristic had occurred.

“Last night, we listened to Abba,” was one response coming from a country entirely unaware that it had been attacked.

Trump made the seemingly off-the-cuff remark during his Florida rally, carried live on the news channels, while discussing the impact of refugees on violence overseas. “You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” he said. “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Twitter

The comment prompted a Bowling Green Massacre of Twitter mocking. With the hashtag #lastnightinsweden, tweeters took up imaginary arms. Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt led the charge by asking “What has he been smoking?”

Both Chelsea Clinton and Keith Olbermann referenced Kellyanne Conway’s now infamous (and fictitious) Bowling Green Massacre:

What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

Bullshit McGee has his own fabricated "Bowling Green Massacre" now #LastNightInSweden https://t.co/vgrsipnKjY — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 19, 2017

And these:

Sweden ????????? This is DEFINITELY DELUSIONAL ( See Swedish PM's comment ) — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 19, 2017

Please pray for my son Glavynn who lost a buttock in yesterday's Feminist terror attack in Sweden. #MAGA — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 19, 2017

Sweden, you ok? Call me. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) February 19, 2017

Even the Swedish Embassy has no answers:

@fuadmb About #swedenincident #lastnightinsweden unclear to us what President Trump was referring to,have asked US officials for explanation — Embassy of Sweden US (@SwedeninUSA) February 19, 2017

But the sharpest responses came in a series of tweets from someone fast enough to grab the Last Night in Sweden handle.

Everyone had healthcare. #LastNightInSweden — Last Night In Sweden (@LastNiteNSweden) February 19, 2017

America, if you start to identify with your captor-President, please call. We can help. #LastNightInSweden #StockholmSyndrome — Last Night In Sweden (@LastNiteNSweden) February 19, 2017

Last night, we were mature adults. Today, we are all giggling about Trump's tiny hands. #lastnightinsweden — Last Night In Sweden (@LastNiteNSweden) February 19, 2017

Last night, we listened to ABBA. Today, we are listening to an angry yam. #lastnightinsweden — Last Night In Sweden (@LastNiteNSweden) February 19, 2017

So what did happen in Sweden? The likeliest explanation for Trump’s confusion is a Fox News Channel report that aired Friday during Tucker Carlson Tonight, which included an interview with filmmaker Ami Horowitz about immigration and violence in Sweden. In other words, “what happened last night in Sweden” is Trump-speak for “what I saw on Fox last night about Sweden.”

Or maybe, Republican Senator Rand Paul has an explanation. On ABC’s This Week With George Stephanopoulos this morning, Paul said, “There was a New Year Eve altercation, I think, a year ago where there was quite a few things that were happening that did involve refugee populations. And I believe that was in Sweden.”