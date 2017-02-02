ABC has handed a pilot order to drama Las Reinas, from producer Mark Gordon (Designated Survivor), feature writer Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life), ABC Studios and the Mark Gordon Co.

The project was originally developed at ABC and ABC Studios during the 2014-15 development season when The Mark Gordon Co. was still a pod based at the studio. At the end of that season, Gordon went indie with his company, which is backed by eOne. Because the project is preexisting, ABC Studios will be the leading studio, not The Mark Gordon Co the way it is on freshman ABC drama series Designated Survivor and Conviction, both co-productions with ABC Studios.

Written by Georgaris, Las Reinas centers on Detective Sonya De La Reina who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family – the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. The rust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Sonya must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina. (Is it just me or this looks like a potential Gina Torres starring vehicle?)

Georgaris executive produces with the Mark Gordon Co.’s Gordon and Nic Pepper. The three previously collaborated on another ABC/ABC Studios pilot, the 2014 Clementine.