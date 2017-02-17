Las Reinas, ABC’s drama pilot from feature writer Dean Georgaris, ABC Studios and the Mark Gordon Co., has cast Sonia Braga (American Family) in a co-starring role.

Additionally, Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato has joined the pilot as executive producer/showrunner under his overall deal at ABC Studios. And Liz Friedlander has been tapped to direct it after co-creating, executive producing and directing the pilot for the Mark Gordon Co./ABC Studios freshman ABC drama series Conviction.

Written by Georgaris, Las Reinas centers on Detective Sonya De La Reina who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family – the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Sonya must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina.

Braga will play Sonya’s grandmother Gabriella De La Reina, the head of one of the most powerful crime syndicates in the world. After her husband was killed, Gabriella took over their small criminal enterprise and turned it into a multi-national, multi-million dollar behemoth of illegal and legal interests. She has it all – except the one thing she wants more than anything: to bring her estranged granddaughter Sonya back into the fold.

Georgaris and Brancato executive produce with TMGC’s Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper for ABC Studios, which is the leading studio because Las Reinas was originally developed while TMGC was still a pod there, and now-indie TNGC, backed by eOne.

Braga recently co-starred in the feature Aquarius and will next be seen in Wonder and Going Places. She is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

Under his ABC Studios deal, Brancato executive produced the ABC drama series Of Kings and Prophets. He is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.

Friedlander also executive produced and directed the pilot for CBS’ Stalker. She is repped by CAA and Behr Abramson Levy.