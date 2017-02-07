She strutted, sang, danced and seemed to fly through the air at NRG Stadium in Houston last night at Super Bowl LI and it seems Lady Gaga also came very close to breaking a record with her halftime show.

Reaching back into her extensive catalogue, the Grammy winner and American Horror Story actress snared 117.5 million viewers on Fox for her just over 13-minute performance on Sunday. While Gaga actually started her spectacle at 8:13 PM ET, Fox has gauged the eyeballs on the self-described Mother Monster in the 8:15 – 8:30 PM ET as that obviously where the bulk of the multi-song and pyrotechnics rich show took place.

Still, a bit like the losing Atlanta Falcon’s last night, Gaga was close but no cigar to Super Bowl victory. The all-time most watched Super Bowl halftime show remains Katy Perry’s 2015 performance at Super Bowl XLIX with its total TV audience of 120.7 million. Which means that last night was down about 3% from that show of two years ago at the University of Phoenix Stadium where Missy Elliot and Lenny Kravitz joined the “Roar” singer.

Year-to-year, Gaga’s 2017 halftime show was up almost 2% from the Coldplay-led 2016 halftime gig with Bruno Mars and Beyonce.

Among adults 18-49, Gaga’s show captured a 39.1 rating with highly valued ad-friendly 50.2 million viewers in the demo.