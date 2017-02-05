Refresh for latest…: While Chinese New Year releases lead the international box office again this frame, offshore auds outside the Middle Kingdom embraced Hollywood heart, horror and thrills.

Lionsgate’s La La Land charmed its way to the top studio spot with $20.1M more in the offshore songbook. That twirls the candy-hued modern musical to $150M abroad and across the $250M global mark for a total $268M worldwide.

Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter vamped in behind La La with $16.5M on its way to $100M overseas early this week.

In new plays, Paramount’s scarer Rings ($15.2M) ran circles around comps in its Latin America bows, including a No. 1 in Brazil that fast-forwarded it to the 2nd biggest horror launch ever in the market.

Universal/Blumhouse’s Split, which is winning Super Bowl weekend Stateside, held offshore audiences captive for another $14.6M, including a 5% hike in Germany.

In other weekend milestones, Par’s XXX: Return Of Xander Cage took its extreme action across the $100M international box office line for $112.4M to date. XXX next heads to China on February 10 where it releases as the Lunar New Year should begin to taper.

Action in the Middle Kingdom this weekend saw Jackie Chan-starrer Kung Fu Yoga leap ahead of last week’s champ, Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back. Chan marshalled an approximately $50M weekend, per local estimates. That brings the cume to about $177M. Tsui Hark/Stephen Chow hook-up Demons crossed the $200M mark at home on about $33M-$36M in the second frame. With $15.9M (RMB 109M) to date in IMAX, Demons is now the quickest local title to cross RMB 100M in the format. And, father-son story Duckweed knocked Buddies In India out of the Top 3 with $30M in the session for about $90M to date.

(A word about Lunar New Year: the seven-day holiday from January 27-February 2 reached a record RMB 3.35B for $487M, according to film authority SAPPRFT. That tops last year’s RMB 3.08B. But it’s worth noting that new accounting rules will henceforth include fees paid to online ticketers in official reporting, inevitably throwing off comps.)

International box office is expected to heat up considerably for Hollywood next weekend as Universal whips out Fifty Shades Darker, and Warner Bros’ The Lego Batman Movie clicks into place around the world.

Paramount Resurrecting the horror franchise based on Hideo Nakata’s original 1998 Japanese pic Ringu, Paramount popped $15.2M in the overseas VHS player with F Javier Gutierrez’s new chapter. In the same markets, the result is notably 83% above Don’t Breathe, 41% above Lights Out and 39% above Poltergeist. Budgeted at $25M, the Matilda Lutz-starrer has a worldwide cume of $28.2M.

Of the 35 markets released this session, Brazil was particularly keen to revisit the universe of the mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after viewing. The opening there was $2.7M at No. 1 on 501 screens. That makes it the 2nd biggest horror debut ever behind last year’s hit The Conjuring 2.

The result came in 83% above Par’s pre-opening estimate as well as 355% above Woman In Black, 251% above Mama, 197% above Lights Out, 142% above Don’t Breathe and 42% above Poltergeist.

Similarly topping comps in Mexico, the launch was $2.2M at 722 cinemas for No. 2 (+96% v Don’t Breathe, +38% v Lights Out). Several other markets in horror-happy Latin America also outperformed expectations including Colombia ($654K/169 dates); Panama ($573K/90); Peru ($480K/89); and Chile ($376K/60 – 3rd biggest horror opening ever).

In Russia, Rings tossed in for No. 2 with $1.9M at 1,000 locations. That’s 33% below the pre-opening estimate, but above such comps as Don’t Breathe (+104%) and Lights Out (+7%). France was worth $1.4M in a crowded field for 83% over Don’t Breathe and 10% below Lights Out.

The next major releases are Spain on February 10, Australia on February 23 and Italy on March 16.

