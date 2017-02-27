Justin Hurwitz’s La La Land compositions won the 2017 Oscar for Best Original Score at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

The first-time nominee, who also received two nomination this year in the Best Song category, had been an awards season favorite, previously taking home the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award in the same category.

“Thank you so much to the Academy. Thank you to my very, very good friend Damien. I’m so glad I met you,” began Hurwitz, also thanking the L.A. musicians who played on the score. “I just put notes on the page and they were the ones that made it beautiful and sound the way it does.”

“Anybody whose work is on the screen in any way in this movie, I was looking at your work when I was scoring the picture, and that’s what inspired me,” the composer added.

Hurwitz had been a frontrunner during the awards season after collecting wins for La La Land’s score at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards. This is the composer’s third time working with Chazelle on a feature film, scoring the filmmaker’s first film Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench in 2009 and 2014’s Whiplash. The duo and long-time friends also worked on two original jazz musicals.

La La Land tied the all-time record for Oscar nominations with 14 nominations, the musical musical fared well in the music department, earning two nomination in the Best Original Song category for “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars,” song which won the Oscar. The film premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival to critical acclaim, lauded for its jazz music and new take on the classic musical.