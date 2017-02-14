Fresh off of five BAFTA wins including Best Film, Lionsgate’s La La Land has danced its way past $300M at global turnstiles. The domestic cume through Monday is $126M with $181M at the international box office for a total $307M and growing. That pushes it past Chicago‘s worldwide total of $306.8M. The international and global figures on La La also include an estimated $12.5M start in China today (including previews).

China.org The Middle Kingdom has its own Valentine’s Day equivalent celebration which does not fall on February 14, but the Western holiday does have increasing resonance there. Musicals do not typically make box office magic in China, so it’s La La‘s love story that’s looking to tug at audiences’ heartstrings and the film is being marketed to highlight that aspect. The press has certainly been full of La La love and director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling recently spent time in Beijing. Joy Pictures has handled the marketing there.

With 14 Oscar nominations, La La leads the pack heading into the February 26 ceremony. Looking at other Best Pictures Oscar nominees and winners, the contemporary ode to old Hollywood is outperforming a number of comps in China. The pic is eyeing a potential $50M run locally.

Currently, the UK leads offshore markets on La La with $32.6M through Sunday. In Australia, it is local distributor eOne’s highest grossing film ever and in France it saw just a 26% drop this past weekend, its 3rd frame. Other major cumes include Korea with $23.2M and Spain with $11M.

Still on deck ahead of the Oscars are Denmark, Norway and Japan. The latter will be an interesting one to watch with presales understood to be hot in the market that’s not always so hot on non-local fare.