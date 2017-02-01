La La Anthony is expanding her relationship with reality producer ITV America. The actress, author and producer has signed an exclusive production partnership with ITVA to create and produce projects in the urban, music and pop culture space via her LaLaLand label, under the ITV America banner.

ITV America

Anthony already is developing a hip-hop docuseries that takes an inside look at the business side of New York City’s hip-hop scene with Timbaland and Leftfield Entertainment/ITVA prodco Leftfield Pictures. They also are in development on several other projects that include documentaries and scripted series, as well as true-crime and live-event series.

“I’m beyond excited to be partnering with Leftfield and ITV America,” Anthony said. “I have a long history of working with David George, and I truly feel this company will help bring my ideas to life.”

Added Leftfield Entertainment CEO David George: “I’ve known La La a long time, as a friend and colleague, and she is one of the hardest-working, most driven and connected people in our business. We’re thrilled to be deepening our relationship with La La and to take her inspiring voice and entrepreneurial fierceness to multiple genres and platforms.”

Related‘The New Edition Story’ Draws Record Ratings For BET

Anthony’s TV credits include the hit Starz series Power, BET’s The New Edition Story and A&E’s Unforgettable. Her film credits include Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, Baggage Claim, Chi-Raq and the upcoming Earnest Dickerson film Double Play. Anthony is also a twice-published, New York Times best-selling author and recently made her Broadway producing debut with the Tony-nominated play Eclipsed, which featured Broadway’s first all-female, all-black cast. Anthony is repped by UTA and Untitled.

ITV America’s series include History’s Pawn Stars and Alone, Fox’s American Grit with John Cena and Hell’s Kitchen, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Discovery’s Killing Fields, FYI’s Tiny House Nation and Food Porn, HGTV’s Fixer Upper, TLC’s Cake Boss, and WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp and Cutting It in the ATL.

Ed Simpson, EVP business development & international at ITV America, brokered the deal.