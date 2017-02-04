L.A. Law, the contemporary revival of the Emmy-winning 1980s NBC legal drama, will be redeveloped.

The project, from L.A. Law co-creator Steven Bochco and one of the series’ original writers, Billy Finkelstein, was developed in-house at 20th Century Fox TV and was recently taken out as a spec.

While the initial script was tailored for broadcast, I hear the project now will be tweaked to also target cable and streaming networks.

“They found a way to take an iconic series and bring it to 2016 Los Angeles,” infusing some “beloved pieces” from the original show into a contemporary legal drama, Fox TV Group chairman Gary Newman told Deadline at TCA last month. “It is an interesting blend of old and new.”

The new incarnation, written by Bochco and Finkelstein, is said to revolve around new characters, young lawyers, while also featuring several characters from the original series as bosses in an Upstairs, Downstairs-type dynamic.