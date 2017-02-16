EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features and Laika’s  great Oscar hope, Kubo And The Two Strings  is coming off a high after a surprise win at BAFTA for Best Animated Feature. That is an award that has mirrored the eventual Oscar winner in the category in each of the past ten years with the exception of 2014  when BAFTA winner  The Lego Movie  was shockingly  not even nominated .  Kubo  is also that very rare animated nominee for Best Special Visual Effects, a sign the Academy takes this film very  seriously even against stiff competition from the usual juggernaut in the category, Disney.   This is Laika’s  fourth Animated Feature nomination out of four tries (Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls)  but could this be the first to go all the way?   Certainly producer and debuting director Travis Knight who runs Laika hopes so.  Click on the link above to see  the five year journey Kubo has taken to get this close to the Dolby Theatre stage  in this exclusive featurette.

