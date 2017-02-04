Kristin Scott Thomas is headed to the director’s chair. The Brit actress, known for her roles in The English Patient and I’ve Loved You So Long, is making her directorial debut with romantic drama The Sea Change, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name. Scott Thomas will star in the film as Lillian and actor Mark Strong is in talks to play her husband Emmanuel.

The project is adapted by Ida and Disobedience scribe Rebecca Lenkiewicz while Baranaby Thompson (Easy Virtue, St. Trinian’s) will produce for Fragile Films. Thorsten Schumacher’s newly-launched Rocket Science will handle worldwide sales and is set to unveil the title to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next week.

Story is centered on a group of people who re-evaluate loss, love and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island. Emmanuel is a successful London playwright, who has been married to the complex and witty Lillian for many years, but their marriage is in crisis, a crisis which is overcome by the arrival of a curious and outspoken young girl, Alice. Their relationship is thrown into perspective when her life is turned upside down.

Scott Thomas’ career has spanned both French and English language productions in film, television and theatre. She recently reunited with The English Patient co-star Ralph Fiennes for Charles Dickens love story The Invisible Woman, which Fiennes directed, and also had a role in Suite Francaise. She can next be seen in Sally Potter comedy The Party with Cillian Murphy and Emily Mortimer, as well as Working Title’s Winston Churchill epic Darkest Hour.

“Sidney Pollack told me that actors are naturally good filmmakers and I want to make a film to continue my trajectory as a story teller,” said Scott Thomas. “The Sea Change asks a question I have been trying to answer in many of my performances – what are the reasons for the thrills and difficulties of love? I want to make a film that has depth, humor and beauty.”

