EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Stewart is in final negotiations to star in 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment’s Underwater which is expected to go before the cameras next month. The film, to be directed by William Eubank, is about an underwater scientific crew who suffers a life-threatening earthquake that forces to take measures for survival.

Written by Brian Duffield with a revision by Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit), Stewart will star as Norah, a courageous and strong woman who is a bit more jaded and hardened than other crew and ends up in a relationship with another member of the crew.

Stewart, who also starred in Cafe Society and Personal Shopper, is repped by The Gersh Agency and law firm McKuin Frankel and Whitehead.