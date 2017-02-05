An excited Kristen Stewart dropped an uncensored expletive at the end of her Saturday Night Live monologue tonight. “This is the coolest f*cking thing and…,” Stewart said, sharing the stage with Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, before catching herself with a hand-to-mouth “oops.”

“I’m sorry and I’ll never be back again,” a startled Stewart said after the slip, while the shocked McKinnon and Bryant burst into laughs.

The monologue began with Stewart recalling the real-life tweets Donald Trump sent out in 2012 encouraging Robert Pattinson to leave Stewart after her well-publicized infidelity.

“I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” she said, “I think he was in love with my boyfriend.”

And in case you think she’s joking:

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

“The President is not a huge fan of me but that is so ok,” she continued. “But Donald if you didn’t like me then you’re probably really not going to like me now because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Here’s a brief, tweeted GIF of the monologue, sans words naughty or otherwise: