Kiska Higgs has been upped to senior VP, acquisitions and co-production for Focus Features, the company behind both Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals and Jeff Nichols’ Loving, which garnered an Academy Award nomination for Ruth Negga as Best Actress. Higgs will continue to report to Focus President Robert Walak.

In her new job, she will be charged with overseeing both worldwide acquisitions and co-productions for Focus as well as its Focus World distribution arm.

She previously served as VP, Acquisitions. At Focus, she has been central to the company’s acquisitions of films including Loving, which was bought one year ago for domestic and most world territories, and also Amazon’s Manchester by the Sea, to which Focus has select international rights. In addition, she is credited to have been key to the recent Sundance acquisition Thoroughbred, to which Focus now has worldwide rights.

Higgs was previously VP, Acquisitions at Universal Pictures International Productions (UPIP), having moved over to UPIP as Director, Acquisitions in March 2012 following a stint as a creative executive at Universal Pictures that began in November 2009 after having joined Universal in 2006.