Charlie Hunnam takes on the iconic role of the “man who pulled sword from stone, the born king” in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. A new trailer for the epic fantasy, adventure film has been unveiled by Warner Bros., and features more action-packed scenes and Hunnam getting rock star attention.

King Arthur is a fresh take on the classic Excalibur tale, tracing Arthur’s (Hunnam) journey from the streets to the throne. When his father is murdered, his uncle, Vortigern (Jude Law), seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy, whether he likes it or not. Eric Bana, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou and Aidan Gillen also co-star.

Ritchie co-write the script with Joby Harold (Awake) and Lionel Wigram from a story by David Dobkin (The Judge) and Harold.

The film is produced by Ritchie, Akiva Goldsman, Harold, Tory Tunnell, Steve Clark-Hall and Wigram. David Dobkin and Bruce Berman serve as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute King Arthur in North America, with Village Roadshow Pictures releasing it in select territories.

The Sons of Anarchy alum was last seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak and his next film, The Lost City of Z, was just screened at the Berlin Film Festival. Hunnam also is set to star in Papillon, a remake of the 1973 crime drama.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword arrives in theaters on March 24.