Kevin Sorbo, who played the title character in the 1990s series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, is set to to recur as a mysterious new villain on the CW’s Supergirl.

No word on who exactly this anti-hero is, or if he’s human or an alien. On Monday, the CW announced the addition of Teri Hatcher to the cast but also didn’t give much detail on her character — just that it’s a “role that will become the new Big Bad of Season 2.”

“Since his days as Hercules, Kevin Sorbo has brought such a strong presence to the screen, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on Supergirl,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said.

Sorbo starred as Captain Dylan Hunt on the 2000-05 Syfy series Andromeda and has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. He is repped by TalentWorks and Marsh Entertainment.

Supergirl airs Mondays on The CW.

