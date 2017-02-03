Kevin Dunn, series regular on HBO’s Veep, is set to join John Goodman, Vera Farmiga, and Ashton Sanders in Participant Media’s Captive State. Rupert Wyatt is at the helm on the pic, which will begin filming in Chicago next month. Dunn plays Police Chief Igoe in the sci-fi thriller that examines the lives of two sides of conflict — the collaborators and dissidents — years after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force. David Crockett is producing with Jonathan King and Jeff Skoll of Participant exec producing. Dunn’s upcoming film slate includes Phillip Noyce’s Above Suspicion, with Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston and Kurt Voelker’s The Whole New Everything alongside J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Josh Wiggins. Dunn is repped by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment.

Actor Jake Allyn has signed on as the lead in the indie pic Overexposed, a topical thriller from writer-director Conor Allyn. Set in a small town in Oklahoma, it follows a teenage girl, whose mother is the local sheriff, is caught up in a sexting scandal that leads to panic, outrage and murder. Margate House Films is co-producing with Atlantic Screen Productions. Allyn will play Jimmy in the film that also stars Marguerite Moreau, Mary Katherine Duhon, Damon Carney and Taylor Murphy. Allyn currently stars in BET’s new series The Quad and is repped by The Green Room.