EXCLUSIVE: TriStar has preemptively acquired rights to The Perfect Mother, a thriller novel by Aimee Molloy that just sold in a 7-figure HarperCollins publishing deal. Kerry Washington is attached to star in the film, and also produce through her Simpson Street banner. She will join lead producers Amy Pascal and Nicole Brown, who got in there early on this. TriStar president Hannah Minghella will oversee with Nicole Brown.

The novel revolves around a Brooklyn group called May Mothers, where a group of moms meet up to socialize and relish a couple hours away from their babies. The evening takes a tragic turn when Winnie, the single mother of the group, learns that her six-week-old son, Midas, has been abducted from his crib. Over the course of thirteen days, three new moms go to increasingly desperate lengths to find Midas alive. In the process, damaging secrets are revealed, marriages are tested, and friendships are created and destroyed.

CAA brokered the rights deal on behalf of Molloy, who is represented by Elisabeth Weed at The Book Group for publishing. Molloy wrote the novel However Long The Night, and is the co-author of the book that became the Jon Stewart-directed film Rosewater. Scandal star Washington is represented by CAA, Katherine Atkinson at Washington Square Arts and attorney Gretchen Rush at Hansen, Jacobson.