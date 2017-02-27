Kenneth Lonergan took home his first Oscar statuette tonight for best original screenplay for the powerful Manchester By The Sea.

“This movie is about people trying to take care of each other in terrible diversity,” Lonergan said in accepting the award. “And thank you (to star) Casey Affleck Casey Affleck, Casey Affleck.”

This was Lonergan’s fourth Oscar nomination and first win. He also was nominated tonight in the directing category for Manchester By The Sea.

Manchester‘s original screenplay Oscar win is the culmination of several previous original screenplay wins this season including BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, Independent Spirit Award, Golden Globe and National Board of Review. There was a twist at the WGAs this year. Manchester was in the adapted category screenplay category, losing to Moonlight. Moonlight was nominated and won in the adapted screenplay Oscar category.

Other nominees in the Original Screenplay category were Hell or High Water, written by Taylor Sheridan; La La Land, written by Damien Chazelle; The Lobster written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou and 20th Century Women, written by Mike Mills.