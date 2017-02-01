Kenneth Choi is set as a lead in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Kourtney Kang and creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan.

Written by Kang based on her life and to be directed by Fred Savage, the comedy centers on young Katie (Isabella Russo) and explores what it’s like to grow up as the only girl in the only mixed-race family in the suburbs of Philadelphia, dealing with real-world issues like race and gender while never losing focus of her life goal: to become a Laker Girl like her idol Paula Abdul.

Choi will play Katie’s dad Clyde, an insurance agent who seems to know exactly what to say to in order to diffuse tense situations. Kang, Khan, Savage and Mandy Summers executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV.

Choi recently played Judge Ito on FX hit The People v O.J. Simpson and recurred on Fox comedy The Last Man on Earth, both for 20th TV. He next will be seen in Spider-Man Homecoming, David Ayers’ Bright, American Express, Hulu’s Dimension 404 and Starz’s Counterpart. He is repped by Atlas Artists, TalentWorks and Myman Greenspan.

