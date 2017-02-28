Kendis Gibson has been named co-anchor of ABC News’ America This Morning and World News Now, joining Diane Macedo.

ABC News president James Goldston’s memo to staff:

Team—

I’m pleased to announce that Kendis Gibson has been named America This Morning and World News Now co-anchor, joining Diane Macedo.

Kendis has done a fantastic job filling in over the last year. A thoughtful and versatile journalist, he’s a great match for the overnight hours, where our shows deliver a unique mix of the latest headlines and quirky, one-of-a-kind signature segments their loyal audience loves.

Kendis joined ABC News in December 2014, and since then he’s covered the massive Santa Barbara oil spill, the FIFA scandal in Switzerland and terrorist attacks in Europe.

He came to us from WJLA in Washington, D.C., where he was an anchor and reporter, after assignments at CBS News, the FOX affiliate in San Diego and as an anchor at CNN in Atlanta.

A Belize native, Kendis has traveled to nearly 100 countries. And despite the overnight hours, he doesn’t drink coffee. Holding true to the eclectic, fun segments on these two shows, he does an uncanny impression of the “Carlton” dance.

Our overnight teams give us a distinct advantage when news breaks, and they continue to celebrate great success. World News Now is having its best season in three years, and America This Morning has had a remarkable run at #1 across all key demos for the past 16 years. Kendis is sure to help them reach even greater heights. Please join me in congratulating him on this new role.

James