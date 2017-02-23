TV news has been shockingly Kellyanne Conway-free for more than a week now. That national nightmare ends tonight when Conway appears on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, after which she will put in an appearance on FNC’s Fox & Friends on Thursday morning.

News of these bookings came to light after CNN reported that the Trump White House had decided to put Conway on TV time-out in the wake of the “Flynn debacle,” though she has done TV and she has been at today’s White House press briefings.

Conway told MSNBC last week that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had the president’s “full confidence” — hours before he resigned. That put White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in the awkward position of having to explain, with a straight face, that those two seemingly contradictory things could live side-by-side, because Donald Trump is an exec who takes his time but moves swiftly once he’s made a decision. Flynn’s resignation came shortly after WaPo published a report the Justice Department had told the White House a month ago it believed Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his communication with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., which left himself open to possible blackmail.

Conway also claimed Flynn had offered to resign, which is harder to reconcile with Spicer’s assertion – and Trump’s in the days that followed – that POTUS asked Flynn to resign.

Conway also kept reporters busy in early February when she delivered a QVC-esque plug to “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff” from the White House Press Briefing Room. “I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online,” she said during an appearance on Fox & Friends. Conway’s merchandise pitch came after President Trump tweeted his displeasure that Nordstrom was dropping Ivanka’s clothing line, which Conway insisted was a political move to get to Trump.

RelatedSean Spicer: Kellyanne Conway “Counseled” After Telling Fox News Channel Viewers “Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff”

AP

A few hours after Conway sold some clothing from the White House, Spicer, speaking from the same room, told reporters “Kellyanne has been counseled” about using the White House to promote the First Daughter’s business. “And that’s all we’re going to go with. She has been counseled on that subject – and that’s it,” Spicer said.

And who can forget Conway’s Bowling Green Massacre? In a February 2 interview with MSNBC, Conway revealed that two Iraqi men came to this country during the Obama administration, were radicalized and “were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre.”

“Most people don’t know that,” she scolded, because the press “didn’t cover it.”

Because, of course, it did not happen. Conway later called that an unfortunate slip of the tongue, and that she had meant to say Bowling Green attackers. Except she’d told the same “massacre” story on two previous occasions.

Joe Scarborough last night told Late Show host Stephen Colbert that Conway had been given a Morning Joe timeout, because, “it got to the point where Kellyanne would keep coming out and everything she said was was disproven, like five minutes later. And it wasn’t disproven by a fact-checker. It was somebody else in the administration that would come out and say, ‘Actually, that’s not true.'”

Colbert replied, “There’s a quicker way to say that: ‘She just lied.’”