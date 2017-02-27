Kelen Coleman (Big Little Lies) has joined the cast of CBS’ Me, Myself & I, Dan Kopelman’s single-camera comedy pilot from Warner Bros TV and Kapital Entertainment. Written and executive produced by Kopelman, the project examines one man’s life over a 50-year span, somewhat in the vein of Boyhood. The show will focus on the man’s three distinct periods: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042. Coleman will play Abby who, having inherited her dad’s love of basketball, is the general manager of the Chicago Bulls in 2042. Randall Einhorn also exec produces with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor and directs the pilot. Coleman currently appears in the HBO limited series Big Little Lies, was on the CBS series The McCarthys, and recurred on HBO’s The Newsroom. She is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.

Roberto Aguire has been cast in CBS’ family cop drama pilot from Bull co-creator Paul Attanasio, Blue Bloods executive producer Leonard Goldberg & co-EP/director David Barrett, and executive producer/director Rodrigo Garcia. The plot of the CBS TV Studios-produced project centers on the multi-generational members of a Mexican-American family with deep roots in San Diego who intertwine personally and professionally due to their powerful careers in law enforcement. Aguire will play Gustavo “Tavo” Medina, the middle child and undisputed “brain” of the Medina family, a computer and technology expert with the San Diego PD. He joins the previously cast David Castanda. Aguire most recently had a guest arc on Pretty Little Liars and also starred and co-produced the 2012 Chris Colfer film Struck By Lightening. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.