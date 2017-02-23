Move over Kardashians, there’s a new reality show in town and this time it centers around a group of adorable furry felines. That’s right, Keeping Up With The Kattarshians is an actual thing, much to the delight of cat lovers everywhere.

A local Icelandic news website has begun live streaming the lives of four rescue kittens – Guoni, Stubbur, Briet and Ronja – 24 hours a day. The show, which is sponsored by the Icelandic Cat Protection Society to promote the adoption of stray cats, has become a huge hit in Iceland. (Viewing figures aren’t available yet but creator Inga Lind Karlsdottir told Broadly that it has attracted the highest-ever traffic to Icelandic broadcaster Nutiminn’s website).

The Big Brother meets Kardashians show follows the four nine week-old kittens, who are all siblings that were found in a car park in Reykavik, in a large dollhouse which is kitted out with cameras so viewers can watch them at any time of day.

According to the site, each kitten has their own unique character trait, making it all the more watchable. “Watch as the drama goes down in the purr-fect little house of kittens,” says the site.

According to Karlsdottir, all four kittens have been adopted but fear not cat lovers – they’ll be replaced by a new litter needing a home soon. So if you’re looking for a change from watching Donald Trump’s exploits, have a gander.