Oscilloscope purred over the weekend with the debut of cat doc Kedi exclusively at New York’s Metrograph, scoring the weekend’s top per theater average at $40.5K. Fox Searchlight opened Amma Asante’s A United Kingdom in several locations grossing $70K (though the company said it picked up as the weekend wore on). Fox International Productions bowed India’s Jolly LLB 2 in 173 theaters, grossing $780K, while the weekend’s widest Specialty debut was a collection of shorts. 2017 Oscar Nominated Short Films, from Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures, played 184 runs, grossing $660K. Sony Classics launched Denmark’s Best Foreign Language Oscar-nominated Land Of Mine in three locations, grossing $15.7K, while China Lion debuted drama Duckweed in over two dozen theaters grossing $160K. Paladin added several runs for last weekend’s PTA winner, Chapter & Verse, while Magnolia Pictures more than doubled its runs for Oscar-nominated doc I Am Not Your Negro, taking in $830K. Sony Pictures Classics shed runs for Robert De Niro’s The Comedian in its second frame, while its Oscar-nominated title Elle crossed $2M. Several other titles passed box office thresholds this weekend as well, including A24’s 20th Century Women and Moonlight along with TWC’s Lion and Amazon Pictures/Roadside Attractions’ Manchester By the Sea.

NEW RELEASES

2017 Oscar Nominated Short Films (Shorts/HD/Magnolia Pictures) NEW [184 Theaters] Weekend $660,000, Average $3,587

A United Kingdom (Fox Searchlight) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $70,000, Average $17,500

Duckweed (China Lion) NEW [27 Theaters] Weekend $160,000, Average $5,925

Jolly LLB 2 (FIP) NEW [173 Theaters] Weekend $780,000, Average $4,509

Kedi (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $40,510

Land Of Mine (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $15,758, Average $5,253, Cume $23,510 (includes gross from qualifying run)

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Chapter & Verse (Paladin) Week 2 [5 Theater] Weekend $15,366, Average $3,073, Cume $52,272

The Comedian (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [612 Theaters] Weekend $227,078, Average $371, Cume $1,494,625

Growing Up Smith (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 2 [ Theaters] Weekend $, Average $

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures) Week 2 [115 Theaters] Weekend $830,000, Average $7,217, Cume $1,839,040

Mr. Gaga (Abramorama) Week 2 [6 Theaters] Weekend $26,714, Average $4,452, Cume $73,814

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Un Padre No Tan Padre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 3 [117 Theaters] Weekend $160,000, Average $1,368, Cume $1,947,223

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group) Week 3 [65 Theaters] Weekend $261,889, Average $4,029, Cume $724,876

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [29 Theaters] Weekend $67,986, Average $2,344, Cume $331,580

Worlds Apart (Cinema Libre) Week 5 [1 Theater] Weekend $4,500, Cume $60,440

20th Century Women (Annapurna/A24) Week 7 [127 Theaters] Weekend $233,426, Average $1,838, Cume $5,116,893

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 7 [68 Theaters] Weekend $178,106, Average $2,619, Cume $1,288,177

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [49 Theaters] Weekend $130,936, Average $2,672, Cume $687,552

Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [63 Theaters] Weekend $104,835, Average $1,664, Cume $1,179,921

Silence (Paramount) Week 8 [55 Theaters] Weekend $67,000, Average $1,218, Cume $6,979,000

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 9 [34 Theaters] Weekend $46,131, Average $1,357, Cume $603,818

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 10 [2,065 Theaters] Weekend $5,000,000, Average $2,421, Cume $126,010,345

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 11 [149 Theaters] Weekend $210,000, Average $1,409, Cume $13,269,363

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 12 [1,337 Theaters], Weekend $4,083,000, Average $3,054, Cume $30,368,722

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 13 [454 Theaters] Weekend $681,950, Average $1,502, Cume $45,081,938

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14 [57 Theaters] Weekend $67,673, Average $1,187, Cume $2,038,372

The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 15 [34 Theaters] Weekend $25,383, Average $747, Cume $2,980,639

Moonlight (A24) Week 17 [351 Theaters] Weekend $592,839, Average $1,689, Cume $20,426,598