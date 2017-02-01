EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in advanced negotiations to star in the romantic-thriller Siberia, directed by Matthew Ross. Gabriela Bacher (Frankenstein, What A Man) and Stephen Hamel (Passengers, Henry’s Crime) are producing the project, which will begin filming this year. Scott Smith is writing the script.

IM Global is handling international sales for the title with WME Global repping domestic. It will be launched to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next week.

I’m hearing that the story sees Reeves play an American diamond trader who travels to Russia to sell a batch of blue diamonds of questionable origin to a mysterious buyer. When his partner and the jewels go missing, he travels deep into Siberia to try and find them but soon becomes entangled in a passionate affair with a local café owner. Before long, the consequences of dealing in a corrupt diamond trade come to haunt them.

Reeves starred alongside Lily Collins in Marti Noxon’s To The Bone, the drama which premiered in Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic section last month and sold to Netflix for $8 million. He’s in John Wick 2, which opens February 10, and is also attached to upcoming title Chinese road movie Rally Car with Olivier Megaton.

Ross is the writer-director behind Frank & Lola, starring Michael Shannon and Imogen Poots. The film, which marked his directorial debut, premiered to critical acclaim in Sundance 2016 and was released through Universal.

IM Global is also headed into EFM with sexy noir Serenity, written and directed by Steven Knight with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in negotiations to star.

Reeves and Ross are repped by WME and Ross is managed by MGMT.